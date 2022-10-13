Rightmove (LON:RMV) Sets New 1-Year Low at $457.30

Shares of Rightmove plc (LON:RMV – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 457.30 ($5.53) and last traded at GBX 463.50 ($5.60), with a volume of 187348 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 467 ($5.64).

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Rightmove from GBX 574 ($6.94) to GBX 634 ($7.66) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Rightmove from GBX 618 ($7.47) to GBX 608 ($7.35) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Rightmove in a report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rightmove currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 663.25 ($8.01).

Get Rightmove alerts:

Rightmove Stock Down 0.6 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £3.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 2,024.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.41, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 2.55. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 588.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 593.56.

Rightmove Cuts Dividend

About Rightmove

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 29th will be paid a GBX 3.30 ($0.04) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 0.51%. Rightmove’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.45%.

(Get Rating)

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. It also offers tenant references and rent guarantee insurance services to landlords.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rightmove Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rightmove and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.