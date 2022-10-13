Countryside Partnerships (LON:CSP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $190.30

Countryside Partnerships PLC (LON:CSP – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 190.30 ($2.30) and last traded at GBX 194.50 ($2.35), with a volume of 59390 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 195 ($2.36).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Countryside Partnerships from GBX 295 ($3.56) to GBX 264 ($3.19) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 374.80 ($4.53).

Get Countryside Partnerships alerts:

Countryside Partnerships Stock Up 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.41, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of £959.47 million and a P/E ratio of -8.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 242.87 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 252.19.

Insider Buying and Selling at Countryside Partnerships

About Countryside Partnerships

In other Countryside Partnerships news, insider Tim Lawlor sold 56,411 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 290 ($3.50), for a total value of £163,591.90 ($197,670.25).

(Get Rating)

Countryside Partnerships PLC operates as a home builder and urban regeneration partner in the United Kingdom. The company offers mixed tenure developments, including affordable homes, homes for the private rental sector, and homes for private sale across London, the North, the Midlands, the South West and the Home Counties.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Countryside Partnerships Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Countryside Partnerships and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.