Ascential (LON:ASCL) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $186.80

Ascential plc (LON:ASCL – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 186.80 ($2.26) and last traded at GBX 188.60 ($2.28), with a volume of 17318 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.90 ($2.31).

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Ascential to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 360 ($4.35) to GBX 230 ($2.78) in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ascential in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 290 ($3.50) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Finally, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 390 ($4.71) price target on shares of Ascential in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 345 ($4.17).

The firm has a market capitalization of £773.45 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.04, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 220.02 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 272.25.

Ascential plc provides specialist information, analytics, and e-commerce optimization platforms in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. The company operates through four segments: Digital Commerce, Product Design, Marketing, and Retail & Financial Services.

