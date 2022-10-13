null (LON:IDS) Sets New 1-Year High at $209.90

null (LON:IDS – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 209.90 ($2.54) and last traded at GBX 208.35 ($2.52), with a volume of 314079 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 203.70 ($2.46).

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of null from GBX 222 ($2.68) to GBX 144 ($1.74) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 30th.

null Stock Up 0.3 %

null Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider. The company offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands. It also provides services for the collection, sorting, and delivery of parcels and letters. In addition, the company operates ground-based parcel delivery networks in Europe that covers 40 countries and nation states.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for null Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for null and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.