Barclays (LON:BARC) Hits New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Barclays PLC (LON:BARC – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on the stock from GBX 200 to GBX 180. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Barclays traded as low as GBX 139.72 ($1.69) and last traded at GBX 140.66 ($1.70), with a volume of 7110629 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 143.24 ($1.73).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 180 ($2.17) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Tuesday, September 13th. UBS Group set a GBX 250 ($3.02) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. set a GBX 230 ($2.78) price objective on Barclays in a report on Friday, July 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 290 ($3.50) price objective on shares of Barclays in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 240 ($2.90) target price on shares of Barclays in a report on Friday, September 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 245.44 ($2.97).

Barclays Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £21.49 billion and a P/E ratio of 451.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 161.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 156.88.

Barclays Cuts Dividend

Barclays Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th were given a dividend of GBX 2.25 ($0.03) per share. This represents a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Barclays’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

Barclays PLC, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

