VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund (LON:VOF) Hits New 52-Week Low at $441.68

Shares of VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited (LON:VOF – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 441.68 ($5.34) and last traded at GBX 445.95 ($5.39), with a volume of 38279 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 458.50 ($5.54).

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 489.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 491.10. The stock has a market cap of £722.70 million and a P/E ratio of 212.44.

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Company Profile

(Get Rating)

VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Limited specializes in private equity investments. The fund seeks to invest 80 percent of its portfolio in private equity and 20 percent in equitization projects will be re-allocated to listed shares. The fund also makes private investments. It invests in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VinaCapital Vietnam Opportunity Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.