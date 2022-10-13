Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) Price Target to $225.00

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $269.00 to $225.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on BILL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Bill.com from $177.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on Bill.com from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on Bill.com from $150.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bill.com to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Bill.com from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Eighteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $222.09.

Bill.com Stock Performance

BILL opened at $123.36 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $149.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $146.49. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -38.31 and a beta of 2.17. Bill.com has a 1 year low of $89.87 and a 1 year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Activity

Bill.com ( NYSE:BILL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $200.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.10 million. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 5.13% and a negative net margin of 51.22%. The company’s revenue was up 155.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.44) EPS. Research analysts expect that Bill.com will post -2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Blake Thomas Murray sold 95,826 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $15,737,503.98. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 116,124 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,071,044.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO John R. Rettig sold 3,607 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.23, for a total value of $592,377.61. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 28,070 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,609,936.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 195,219 shares of company stock valued at $31,235,150. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bill.com

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Bill.com by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,339,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,466,547,000 after purchasing an additional 98,357 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,842,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,005,375,000 after acquiring an additional 269,438 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 12.4% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 5,742,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,302,321,000 after acquiring an additional 633,046 shares in the last quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 158.0% in the second quarter. Abdiel Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,988,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217,399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bill.com by 25.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,616,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,752,000 after acquiring an additional 324,354 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.85% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

Featured Stories

