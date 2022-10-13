Citigroup Raises Fortive (NYSE:FTV) Price Target to $73.00

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) had its price objective lifted by Citigroup from $72.00 to $73.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Fortive from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Loop Capital decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $84.00 to $78.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of Fortive from $62.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $73.07.

Fortive Price Performance

NYSE FTV opened at $59.01 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.36. Fortive has a 52-week low of $52.47 and a 52-week high of $79.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.94. The stock has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.16.

Fortive Announces Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.66 EPS. Fortive’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortive will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.56%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fortive

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. lifted its holdings in Fortive by 103.9% during the 1st quarter. Howe & Rusling Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Core Alternative Capital lifted its holdings in Fortive by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Fortive

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

Further Reading

