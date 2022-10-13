Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Cut to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA’s FY2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.58 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $2.10 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $2.51 EPS.

FMS has been the topic of several other research reports. UBS Group cut Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Berenberg Bank dropped their price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. DZ Bank lowered Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Sunday, October 2nd. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.83.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Trading Down 2.2 %

FMS opened at $12.84 on Monday. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $36.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.18, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Institutional Trading of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA ( NYSE:FMS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.80 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 36.0% during the 1st quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC now owns 199,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,970,000 after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sendero Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.59% of the company’s stock.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.