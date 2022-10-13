The Goldman Sachs Group Raises General Mills (NYSE:GIS) Price Target to $71.00

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by The Goldman Sachs Group from $64.00 to $71.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a sell rating on the stock.

GIS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $79.00 to $82.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $76.38.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $77.36 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $76.96 and a 200-day moving average of $73.20. General Mills has a one year low of $61.16 and a one year high of $81.24. The company has a market cap of $45.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The company had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that General Mills will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Mills

In other General Mills news, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total value of $1,215,640.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,865.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,865,896.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 15,088 shares of General Mills stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.57, for a total transaction of $1,215,640.16. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,044 shares in the company, valued at $6,126,865.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,570 shares of company stock valued at $7,434,941 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On General Mills

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. grew its holdings in General Mills by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Steigerwald Gordon & Koch Inc. now owns 172,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,189,000 after acquiring an additional 4,373 shares during the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 29,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,251,000 after acquiring an additional 3,501 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its holdings in General Mills by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 102,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,468 shares during the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in General Mills by 9.9% during the 3rd quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP grew its holdings in General Mills by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 8,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Featured Articles

