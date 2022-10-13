Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $98.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on FIS. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Fidelity National Information Services from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $96.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Fidelity National Information Services from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.03.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of FIS opened at $73.78 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $88.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $95.22. The company has a market capitalization of $44.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69. Fidelity National Information Services has a fifty-two week low of $73.03 and a fifty-two week high of $126.20.

Fidelity National Information Services Dividend Announcement

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.61 EPS. Research analysts predict that Fidelity National Information Services will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is presently 136.23%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Keith W. Hughes sold 5,337 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.28, for a total value of $535,194.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,426,174.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,133,400. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,240 shares of company stock valued at $18,934,354. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Fidelity National Information Services

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIS. Allstate Corp increased its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 214.6% in the 4th quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 43,667 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,766,000 after purchasing an additional 29,787 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,110,413 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $121,202,000 after acquiring an additional 32,665 shares in the last quarter. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $2,306,000. Carroll Investors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Finally, Benchmark Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the fourth quarter worth $443,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Information Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

See Also

