Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price to $42.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.
Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.
EVERTEC Trading Down 0.0 %
Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $51.06.
EVERTEC Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About EVERTEC
EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on EVERTEC (EVTC)
- Three Dividend Growers the Institutions Are Buying
- Apple’s Price Targets Are Changing
- Put Pep In Your Portfolio With Low-Beta Pepsico
- Institutional Investors Are Buying These Two Stocks
- Is Take-Two Interactive Software Inc. a Q4 Winner?
Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.