Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Trims EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) Target Price to $42.00

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $46.00 to $42.00 in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. TheStreet cut EVERTEC from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on EVERTEC from $34.00 to $31.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVERTEC currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.20.

Get EVERTEC alerts:

EVERTEC Trading Down 0.0 %

Shares of EVERTEC stock opened at $31.99 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.73 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.56. EVERTEC has a 12-month low of $30.72 and a 12-month high of $51.06.

EVERTEC Dividend Announcement

EVERTEC ( NYSE:EVTC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by ($0.02). EVERTEC had a net margin of 24.33% and a return on equity of 38.20%. The firm had revenue of $160.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that EVERTEC will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. EVERTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.80%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On EVERTEC

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EVTC. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 1,363.4% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of EVERTEC by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 1st quarter valued at about $154,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of EVERTEC during the 2nd quarter valued at about $185,000. 98.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

(Get Rating)

EVERTEC, Inc engages in transaction processing business in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company operates through Payment Services – Puerto Rico & Caribbean; Payment Services – Latin America; Merchant Acquiring; Business Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. It provides merchant acquiring services, which enable point of sales and e-commerce merchants to accept and process electronic methods of payment, such as debit, credit, prepaid, and electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for EVERTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVERTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.