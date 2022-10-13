Citigroup Trims Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) Target Price to $95.00

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $99.00 to $95.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on EMR. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Emerson Electric from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. StockNews.com lowered Emerson Electric from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. William Blair reiterated a market perform rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on Emerson Electric from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $97.92.

Shares of EMR opened at $77.50 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $85.47. Emerson Electric has a 52-week low of $72.40 and a 52-week high of $100.47.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The industrial products company reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.10 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.06% and a net margin of 16.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Emerson Electric will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a $0.515 dividend. This represents a $2.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.02%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 223.7% in the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 9,680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 6,690 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 68,314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,351,000 after purchasing an additional 10,420 shares during the period. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 114,545 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $10,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,865 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.75% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and residential markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. The company operates through Automation Solutions, and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments.

