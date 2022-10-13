Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) Price Target Lowered to $22.00 at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $27.00 to $22.00 in a report released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on GDOT. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Green Dot from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Green Dot to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered Green Dot from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $31.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $34.14.

Green Dot stock opened at $19.31 on Monday. Green Dot has a twelve month low of $18.09 and a twelve month high of $46.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.22 and a beta of 1.01.

Green Dot ( NYSE:GDOT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $362.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.08 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 3.52%. Green Dot’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Green Dot will post 1.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDOT. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Green Dot in the second quarter valued at $96,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $106,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the second quarter worth about $114,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Green Dot during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.66% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Corporation, a financial technology and bank holding company, provides various financial products to consumers and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer Services, Business to Business Services, and Money Movement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, including consumer and small business checking account products, network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards and gift cards, and secured credit programs.

