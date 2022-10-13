AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $33,001,223.68 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 14,528 shares of AutoZone stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,271.56, for a total transaction of $33,001,223.68. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at $36,290,442.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

AutoZone Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of AZO stock opened at $2,245.99 on Thursday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,649.59 and a 12 month high of $2,362.24. The stock has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $2,192.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $2,121.82.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $38.38 by $2.13. AutoZone had a net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 79.74%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $35.72 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on AZO. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of AutoZone in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2,350.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,350.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of AutoZone from $2,550.00 to $2,660.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $2,364.53.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in AutoZone by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Teamwork Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $728,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in AutoZone by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ignite Planners LLC bought a new position in AutoZone in the 3rd quarter worth about $285,000. Institutional investors own 92.90% of the company’s stock.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

