Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM) Stock

Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of Brookfield Asset Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total value of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Brookfield Asset Management Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE BAM opened at $38.43 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $63.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.86 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.56 and its 200-day moving average is $48.59. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. has a one year low of $38.11 and a one year high of $62.47.

Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Rating) (TSE:BAM.A) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $23.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.42 billion. Brookfield Asset Management had a return on equity of 3.02% and a net margin of 4.48%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Brookfield Asset Management Inc. will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Brookfield Asset Management Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. Brookfield Asset Management’s dividend payout ratio is 24.56%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on BAM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Brookfield Asset Management from $52.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Brookfield Asset Management in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on Brookfield Asset Management from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “action list buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.17.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SOL Capital Management CO boosted its stake in shares of Brookfield Asset Management by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 60,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,484,000 after acquiring an additional 991 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 89.0% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Inscription Capital LLC raised its holdings in Brookfield Asset Management by 172.0% in the 2nd quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 10,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 6,469 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Brookfield Asset Management in the 2nd quarter valued at $209,000. 59.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Brookfield Asset Management Company Profile

Brookfield Asset Management is an alternative asset manager and REIT/Real Estate Investment Manager firm focuses on real estate, renewable power, infrastructure and venture capital and private equity assets. It manages a range of public and private investment products and services for institutional and retail clients.

