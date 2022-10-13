Oaktree Capital Management Lp Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY) Stock

Berry Co. (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) major shareholder Oaktree Capital Management Lp sold 1,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $9,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 10,622,000 shares in the company, valued at $95,598,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Shares of BRY opened at $8.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.48. Berry Co. has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $12.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $660.80 million, a PE ratio of 209.80 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Berry (NASDAQ:BRY – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The energy company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.02). Berry had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $253.13 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Berry Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.86%. Berry’s payout ratio is 600.15%.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Berry from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Berry by 41.6% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,554 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,338 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in shares of Berry by 5.9% in the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 28,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $220,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Berry by 13.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,649 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Berry by 78.2% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,857 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 2,131 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Berry during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

Berry Petroleum Company, LLC., formerly Berry Petroleum Company, is an independent energy company. The Company is engaged in the production, development, exploitation, and acquisition of oil and natural gas. The Company’s principal reserves and producing properties are located in California (South Midway-Sunset (SMWSS)-Steam Floods, North Midway-Sunset (NMWSS)-Diatomite, NMWSS-New Steam Floods, Texas (Permian and E.

