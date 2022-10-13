Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Director Sells $13,426,180.94 in Stock

Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) Director James J. Goetz sold 76,822 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.77, for a total transaction of $13,426,180.94. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 384,113 shares in the company, valued at $67,131,429.01. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PANW opened at $155.31 on Thursday. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.52 and a 52-week high of $213.63. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $181.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.31. The stock has a market cap of $46.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -171.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.14.

Get Palo Alto Networks alerts:

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.08. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 4.85% and a negative return on equity of 42.61%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.21) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Palo Alto Networks

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Avondale Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $25,000. Adirondack Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 246.7% during the second quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 52 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the first quarter worth $26,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the second quarter worth $28,000. 86.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on PANW shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $233.33 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $207.00 price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $210.00 to $226.67 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $181.67 to $196.67 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.13.

About Palo Alto Networks

(Get Rating)

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of firewall appliances and software deployed on a customer's network, as well as their instances in public or private cloud environments, as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palo Alto Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palo Alto Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.