Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group cut Safe Bulkers from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 26th.

Safe Bulkers Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Safe Bulkers stock opened at $2.56 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $311.40 million, a P/E ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.78. Safe Bulkers has a 1-year low of $2.35 and a 1-year high of $5.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.99.

Safe Bulkers Dividend Announcement

Safe Bulkers ( NYSE:SB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $90.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.47 million. Safe Bulkers had a return on equity of 27.13% and a net margin of 58.51%. Analysts predict that Safe Bulkers will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. Safe Bulkers’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.27%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Safe Bulkers by 12.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,107,086 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $19,550,000 after purchasing an additional 442,400 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 3,246,544 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $15,431,000 after acquiring an additional 452,602 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 16.6% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,612,753 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,437,000 after acquiring an additional 372,140 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 22.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,265,510 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $4,834,000 after acquiring an additional 235,934 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Safe Bulkers by 212.7% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 699,564 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after acquiring an additional 475,815 shares during the period. 27.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Safe Bulkers Company Profile

Safe Bulkers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides marine drybulk transportation services. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of March 18, 2022, the company had a fleet of 40 drybulk vessels having an average age of 10.4 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3,925,500 deadweight tons.

See Also

