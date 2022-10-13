Insider Selling: First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Major Shareholder Sells 675,000 Shares of Stock

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) major shareholder International Corp/Ma Advent sold 675,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.80, for a total transaction of $9,990,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 41,564,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $615,158,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Up 2.7 %

Shares of FWRG opened at $15.37 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $908.06 million and a PE ratio of 219.60. The business has a fifty day moving average of $16.66 and a 200 day moving average of $14.92. First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.57 and a 52-week high of $22.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $184.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $176.97 million. First Watch Restaurant Group had a return on equity of 0.75% and a net margin of 0.51%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of First Watch Restaurant Group

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $92,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $133,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the first quarter worth $137,000. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on FWRG shares. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $15.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group to $23.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.68.

About First Watch Restaurant Group

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of September 7, 2022, it operated 445 restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

