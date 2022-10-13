Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Director Buys $19,999,997.00 in Stock

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) Director Rtw Investments, Lp acquired 1,355,932 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.75 per share, with a total value of $19,999,997.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 17,628,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $260,021,363.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

RCKT opened at $17.23 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 13.41 and a current ratio of 13.41. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.57 and a 52 week high of $36.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -5.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.55) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Institutional Trading of Rocket Pharmaceuticals

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RCKT. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Chardan Capital raised their price objective on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rocket Pharmaceuticals has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.71.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 31,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,352 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 3.7% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,652 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $708,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 272,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 131,957 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

Featured Stories

