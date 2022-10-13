Edward S. Lampert Sells 175,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AN opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

