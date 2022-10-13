Edward S. Lampert Sells 175,000 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN) Stock

Posted by on Oct 13th, 2022

AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:ANGet Rating) major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 175,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.36, for a total transaction of $17,913,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,239,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $638,674,708.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

AutoNation Stock Up 1.0 %

NYSE:AN opened at $104.53 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $116.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $114.57. The company has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.44. AutoNation, Inc. has a 1-year low of $96.56 and a 1-year high of $135.57.

AutoNation (NYSE:ANGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $6.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.96 by $0.52. The firm had revenue of $6.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.97 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 62.96%. The company’s revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of AutoNation to $159.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of AutoNation from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Argus assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $250.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AutoNation has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.44.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AutoNation

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 65.9% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 297 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in AutoNation by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new position in AutoNation in the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, New Century Advisors LLC boosted its stake in AutoNation by 35.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 409 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Company Profile

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for AutoNation (NYSE:AN)

