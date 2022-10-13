AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) CEO Sells $23,148,384.28 in Stock

AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) CEO William C. Rhodes III sold 10,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,229.88, for a total value of $23,148,384.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 15,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,624,562.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE AZO opened at $2,245.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2,121.82. AutoZone, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,649.59 and a 1-year high of $2,362.24. The company has a market cap of $43.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.73.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, September 19th. The company reported $40.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $38.38 by $2.13. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.16 billion. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 79.74% and a net margin of 14.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $35.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that AutoZone, Inc. will post 125.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AZO. StockNews.com began coverage on AutoZone in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on AutoZone from $2,100.00 to $2,260.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on AutoZone from $2,250.00 to $2,520.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Stephens boosted their price objective on AutoZone to $2,400.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,334.00 price objective on shares of AutoZone in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,364.53.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AZO. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AutoZone during the 4th quarter worth about $254,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,138,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 15.1% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of AutoZone in the 4th quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,375,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. 92.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps, as well as tire repairs.

