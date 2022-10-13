Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE) Major Shareholder Sells $98,415,000.00 in Stock

Earthstone Energy, Inc. (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) major shareholder Pincus (E&P) Xii L.P. Warburg sold 6,750,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.58, for a total value of $98,415,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,883,377 shares in the company, valued at approximately $187,839,636.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of NYSE ESTE opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $14.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Earthstone Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $9.41 and a 1-year high of $22.25. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 2.04.

Earthstone Energy (NYSE:ESTE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. Earthstone Energy had a return on equity of 25.59% and a net margin of 17.51%. The company had revenue of $472.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $380.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Earthstone Energy’s revenue was up 426.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Earthstone Energy, Inc. will post 5.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ESTE. StockNews.com began coverage on Earthstone Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Earthstone Energy from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Earthstone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Earthstone Energy from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ESTE. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $202,000. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 313,280 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,957,000 after acquiring an additional 4,625 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 71.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 6,946 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 2,890 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Earthstone Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $623,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp boosted its position in shares of Earthstone Energy by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,465 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $208,000 after acquiring an additional 6,025 shares in the last quarter.

Earthstone Energy, Inc, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. The company's asset portfolio includes the Midland Basin of West Texas, Delaware Basin in New Mexico, and the Eagle Ford trend of south Texas.

