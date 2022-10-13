Olin (NYSE:OLN) PT Lowered to $64.00 at Piper Sandler

Olin (NYSE:OLN – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Piper Sandler from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Olin from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Olin from $69.00 to $56.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. UBS Group cut their price target on Olin from $64.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America cut their price target on Olin from $69.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Olin from $57.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $59.75.

Olin Price Performance

OLN stock opened at $46.46 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.22 and a 200-day moving average of $53.71. Olin has a 12-month low of $41.33 and a 12-month high of $67.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of $6.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.89, a PEG ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 1.36.

Olin Dividend Announcement

Olin ( NYSE:OLN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.19. Olin had a net margin of 15.36% and a return on equity of 60.71%. The company had revenue of $2.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. As a group, equities analysts expect that Olin will post 8.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Olin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.41%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 3,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.81, for a total value of $193,374.45. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,761 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,026,763.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Olin

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $473,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Olin in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,777,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Olin by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. ARS Investment Partners LLC now owns 224,052 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,607,000 after purchasing an additional 23,632 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in Olin by 3.8% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,224 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in Olin by 2.1% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 42,284 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

About Olin

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.

See Also

