Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE:LYV – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Monday.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their target price on Live Nation Entertainment from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, August 8th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Live Nation Entertainment from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 7th. TheStreet upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on Live Nation Entertainment to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Live Nation Entertainment from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Live Nation Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $121.00.

LYV stock opened at $77.33 on Monday. Live Nation Entertainment has a twelve month low of $73.35 and a twelve month high of $127.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 146.87. The firm has a market cap of $17.78 billion, a PE ratio of -154.66 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $88.22 and a 200 day moving average of $92.76.

Live Nation Entertainment ( NYSE:LYV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 669.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.90) EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Live Nation Entertainment will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jeffrey T. Hinson sold 500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.42, for a total value of $49,710.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 60,531 shares in the company, valued at $6,017,992.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Rapino sold 78,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.66, for a total value of $7,227,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,711,273 shares in the company, valued at $343,886,556.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 312,500 shares of company stock worth $26,690,610. Corporate insiders own 4.01% of the company's stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in LYV. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Tobam increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 4,300.2% in the fourth quarter. Tobam now owns 23,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,781,000 after purchasing an additional 22,705 shares during the last quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Live Nation Entertainment by 17.2% in the fourth quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 81,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,700,000 after purchasing an additional 11,904 shares during the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Live Nation Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth approximately $187,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Live Nation Entertainment by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. 71.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Live Nation Entertainment, Inc operates as a live entertainment company. It operates through Concerts, Ticketing, and Sponsorship & Advertising segments. The Concerts segment promotes live music events in its owned or operated venues, and in rented third-party venues; operates and manages music venues; produces music festivals; creates associated content; and offers management and other services to artists.

