Home Depot (NYSE:HD) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Home Depot (NYSE:HD – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Monday morning.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $392.00 to $394.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Home Depot from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. MKM Partners started coverage on Home Depot in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $285.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wedbush boosted their price objective on Home Depot from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $365.68.

Home Depot Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE HD opened at $280.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $287.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.96. Home Depot has a 52 week low of $264.51 and a 52 week high of $420.61. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $293.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $295.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.70.

Home Depot Announces Dividend

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $5.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.95 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $43.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.33 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 21,952.16% and a net margin of 10.88%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $4.53 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Home Depot will post 16.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a $1.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.71%. Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.71%.

Home Depot declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, August 18th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the home improvement retailer to purchase up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Home Depot news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total value of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Fahim Siddiqui sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.59, for a total transaction of $300,590.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,857,646.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Matt Carey sold 12,650 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.26, for a total value of $4,000,689.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,522 shares in the company, valued at $10,917,927.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Home Depot

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HD. Brookmont Capital Management boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 164,408 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $45,367,000 after acquiring an additional 685 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 32.1% during the 3rd quarter. Consilium Wealth Advisory LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its holdings in Home Depot by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 9,799 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $2,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Bangor Savings Bank lifted its holdings in Home Depot by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,789 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. 68.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Home Depot

(Get Rating)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products The company also offers installation services for flooring, cabinets and cabinet makeovers, countertops, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Stories

