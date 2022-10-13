Wells Fargo & Company Trims KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Target Price to $360.00

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $420.00 to $360.00 in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

KLAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays cut their target price on KLA from $325.00 to $265.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on KLA from $437.00 to $344.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. KeyCorp raised their price target on KLA from $375.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on KLA from $381.00 to $358.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on KLA from $425.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, KLA presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $419.68.

Get KLA alerts:

KLA Stock Down 2.2 %

KLA stock opened at $274.81 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $342.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $339.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.75. KLA has a 1-year low of $273.81 and a 1-year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $38.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.35.

KLA Increases Dividend

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.81 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.46 by $0.35. KLA had a return on equity of 95.80% and a net margin of 36.06%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 29.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that KLA will post 24.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. This is a positive change from KLA’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 12th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.89%. KLA’s payout ratio is 23.74%.

KLA announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, June 16th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 12.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at KLA

In other news, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total transaction of $2,786,971.36. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,073,981.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Brian Lorig sold 351 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.71, for a total transaction of $134,682.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 29,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,406,163.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ahmad A. Khan sold 7,736 shares of KLA stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.26, for a total value of $2,786,971.36. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 77,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,073,981.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,763 shares of company stock valued at $6,432,305 in the last quarter. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KLAC. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in KLA in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Win Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in KLA by 61.4% in the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. 90.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KLA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control, process-enabling, and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related electronics industries worldwide. It operates through four segments: Semiconductor Process Control; Specialty Semiconductor Process; PCB, Display and Component Inspection; and Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for KLA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KLA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.