Wedbush Lowers LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) Price Target to $84.00

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Wedbush from $94.00 to $84.00 in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for LGI Homes’ Q3 2022 earnings at $2.95 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.87 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $14.29 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.22 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $4.10 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $13.95 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $4.13 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $5.19 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $18.21 EPS.

LGIH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on LGI Homes from $108.00 to $90.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded LGI Homes from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $175.00 to $140.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on LGI Homes from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, LGI Homes has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $97.80.

Shares of NASDAQ:LGIH opened at $85.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 13.59 and a quick ratio of 0.68. LGI Homes has a 1 year low of $71.73 and a 1 year high of $160.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $94.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.97.

LGI Homes ( NASDAQ:LGIH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $5.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.47 by $0.73. The firm had revenue of $723.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $715.65 million. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 29.21% and a net margin of 14.67%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $4.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that LGI Homes will post 17.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGIH. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 900.0% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in LGI Homes in the first quarter worth about $58,000. CWM LLC increased its position in LGI Homes by 22.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 752 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in LGI Homes by 130.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,029 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.47% of the company’s stock.

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes. It offers entry-level homes, such as attached and detached homes, and active adult homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. The company also engages in the wholesale business, which include building and selling homes to companies looking to acquire single-family rental properties.

