Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust (LON:MTE) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $123.25

Shares of Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc (LON:MTE – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 123.25 ($1.49) and traded as low as GBX 107.20 ($1.30). Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 108.20 ($1.31), with a volume of 881,995 shares traded.

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 1.0 %

The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.20. The stock has a market cap of £202.96 million and a P/E ratio of 1,082.00. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 123.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 132.60.

About Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust

Montanaro European Smaller Companies Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Montanaro Investment Managers Ltd. It invests in public equity markets of Europe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in growth stocks of small-cap companies listed on London Stock Exchange.

