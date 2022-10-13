Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA) Hits New 52-Week Low at $20.66

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as 20.66 and last traded at 21.39, with a volume of 53200 shares. The stock had previously closed at 21.01.

Paramount Global Stock Up 1.8 %

The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $13.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is 25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 29.79.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported 0.64 earnings per share for the quarter. Paramount Global had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business had revenue of 7.78 billion during the quarter.

Paramount Global Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paramount Global

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.49%. Paramount Global’s payout ratio is currently 18.57%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Paramount Global stock. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARAA – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Global Company Profile

Paramount Global operates as a media and entertainment company worldwide. The company distributes a schedule of news and public affairs broadcasts, and sports and entertainment programming; acquires or develops, and schedules programming on the CBS Television Network that includes primetime comedies and dramas, reality, specials, kids' programs, daytime dramas, game shows, and late night programs; produces or distributes talk shows, court shows, game shows, and newsmagazines; owns and operates 29 broadcast television stations; and operates CBS Sports Network, a 24-hour cable channel that provides sports and related content, as well as streaming and cable subscription services.

