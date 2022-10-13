Intertek Group (LON:ITRK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $3,571.00

Intertek Group plc (LON:ITRK – Get Rating)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 3,571 ($43.15) and last traded at GBX 3,571 ($43.15), with a volume of 11455 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,636 ($43.93).
ITRK has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intertek Group in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from GBX 5,640 ($68.15) to GBX 3,600 ($43.50) in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Citigroup upgraded shares of Intertek Group to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Intertek Group from GBX 4,900 ($59.21) to GBX 4,700 ($56.79) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intertek Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 5,028.67 ($60.76).
The stock has a market capitalization of £5.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,986.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.86, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 3,971.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 4,431.89.
In related news, insider Graham Allan bought 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 4,240 ($51.23) per share, with a total value of £59,360 ($71,725.47).
Intertek Group plc provides quality assurance solutions to various industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Products, Trade, and Resources. The Products segment offers assurance, testing, inspection, and certification services (ATIC), including laboratory safety, quality and performance testing, second-party supplier auditing, sustainability analysis, products assurance, vendor compliance, process performance analysis, facility plant and equipment verification, and third party certification.
