YouGov (LON:YOU) Sets New 1-Year Low at $774.40

YouGov plc (LON:YOU – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 774.40 ($9.36) and last traded at GBX 780 ($9.42), with a volume of 1300 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 795 ($9.61).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,640 ($19.82) price objective on shares of YouGov in a report on Tuesday.

The firm has a market cap of £888.99 million and a P/E ratio of 7,227.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 1,003.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1,089.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.77, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a GBX 7 ($0.08) dividend. This is a boost from YouGov’s previous dividend of $6.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a yield of 0.83%. YouGov’s dividend payout ratio is 54.55%.

YouGov plc provides online market research services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany, the Nordic countries, the Middle East, Mainland Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through three divisions: Data Products, Data Services, and Custom Research. The Data Products division offers syndicated data products, which are available to clients on a subscription basis.

