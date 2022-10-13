St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $916.80

St. James’s Place plc (LON:STJ – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 916.80 ($11.08) and last traded at GBX 920 ($11.12), with a volume of 3768369 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 960.60 ($11.61).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on STJ shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,420 ($17.16) to GBX 1,370 ($16.55) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,757 ($21.23) to GBX 1,616 ($19.53) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank cut their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,550 ($18.73) to GBX 1,500 ($18.12) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,574.33 ($19.02).

St. James’s Place Stock Down 1.1 %

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 1,122.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,199.60. The company has a market cap of £4.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,348.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 63.87, a quick ratio of 3.85 and a current ratio of 4.65.

St. James’s Place Cuts Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at St. James’s Place

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 25th were paid a dividend of GBX 15.59 ($0.19) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. St. James’s Place’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.41%.

In related news, insider Paul Manduca bought 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 1,099 ($13.28) per share, with a total value of £76,930 ($92,955.53).

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

