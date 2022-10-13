Wedbush Initiates Coverage on Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH)

Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on CELH. UBS Group lifted their target price on Celsius from $74.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Celsius from $93.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on Celsius from $100.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Celsius presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $98.75.

CELH stock opened at $90.34 on Monday. Celsius has a 12-month low of $38.31 and a 12-month high of $118.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $98.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a market cap of $6.83 billion, a PE ratio of 231.64 and a beta of 1.90.

Celsius ( NASDAQ:CELH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $154.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.74 million. Celsius had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 13.83%. Celsius’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total value of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO John Fieldly sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.08, for a total transaction of $7,926,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 195,252 shares in the company, valued at $19,345,568.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 13,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $1,349,190.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 70,314 shares in the company, valued at $7,027,181.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,500 shares of company stock valued at $22,664,090 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CELH. Candlestick Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Celsius by 520.0% in the first quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 930,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,317,000 after acquiring an additional 780,000 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in Celsius by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 6,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Celsius during the 1st quarter worth approximately $936,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Celsius by 10.9% during the 4th quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,767,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,827,000 after purchasing an additional 173,585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LGT Group Foundation lifted its holdings in Celsius by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. LGT Group Foundation now owns 82,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,816,000 after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.30% of the company’s stock.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional drinks and liquid supplements in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers various carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals name; dietary supplement in carbonated flavors, including apple jack'd, orangesicle, inferno punch, cherry lime, blueberry pomegranate, strawberry dragon fruit, tangerine grapefruit, and jackfruit under the CELSIUS HEAT name; and branched-chain amino acids functional energy drink that fuels muscle recovery under the CELSIUS BCCA+ENERGY name.

