Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Andritz AG (OTCMKTS:ADRZY – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Andritz from €63.00 ($64.29) to €57.00 ($58.16) in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Andritz from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st.

Andritz Stock Performance

Shares of Andritz stock opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.78. Andritz has a 12 month low of $7.55 and a 12 month high of $11.67.

About Andritz

Andritz AG provides plants, equipment, and services for pulp and paper industry, metalworking and steel industries, hydropower stations, and solid/liquid separation in the municipal and industrial sectors. It operates through four segments: Pulp & Paper, Metals, Hydro, and Separation. The Pulp & Paper segment supplies technology, automation, and service solutions to produce pulp, paper, board, and tissue; boilers for power generation; flue gas cleaning systems; plants to produce nonwovens and panelboards; and recycling and shredding solutions for various waste materials.

