Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACRS – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.00.

ACRS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, August 1st.

Aclaris Therapeutics Stock Performance

Aclaris Therapeutics stock opened at $15.42 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $15.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -11.51 and a beta of 0.58. Aclaris Therapeutics has a one year low of $9.26 and a one year high of $18.62.

Insider Activity

Aclaris Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:ACRS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 million. Aclaris Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 40.14% and a negative net margin of 1,355.98%. On average, analysts forecast that Aclaris Therapeutics will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 588,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,740,670.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 7,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.01, for a total transaction of $123,277.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 626,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,034,347.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Andrew N. Schiff sold 37,839 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.54, for a total value of $625,857.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 588,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,740,670.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $26,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 41.4% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,406 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 704 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $143,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Aclaris Therapeutics by 163.9% in the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 9,050 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $126,000 after buying an additional 5,621 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.08% of the company’s stock.

Aclaris Therapeutics Company Profile

Aclaris Therapeutics, Inc operates a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel drug candidates for immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments: Therapeutics and Contract Research. The Therapeutics segment is involved in identifying and developing innovative therapies to address significant unmet needs for immuno-inflammatory diseases.

Featured Articles

