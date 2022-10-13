Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK) versus TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ucommune International (NASDAQ:UK – Get Rating) and TechTarget (NASDAQ:TTGT – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

59.0% of Ucommune International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.7% of TechTarget shares are held by institutional investors. 8.9% of TechTarget shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Ucommune International and TechTarget’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ucommune International N/A N/A N/A TechTarget 4.63% 21.93% 6.89%

Volatility and Risk

Valuation & Earnings

Ucommune International has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, TechTarget has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its stock price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Ucommune International and TechTarget’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ucommune International $165.95 million 0.07 -$313.28 million ($72.59) -0.04 TechTarget $263.43 million 6.95 $950,000.00 $0.38 163.27

TechTarget has higher revenue and earnings than Ucommune International. Ucommune International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than TechTarget, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ucommune International and TechTarget, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ucommune International 0 0 0 0 N/A TechTarget 0 0 3 0 3.00

TechTarget has a consensus price target of $87.33, indicating a potential upside of 40.77%. Given TechTarget’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe TechTarget is more favorable than Ucommune International.

Summary

TechTarget beats Ucommune International on 13 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ucommune International

Ucommune International Ltd manages and provides agile office spaces in China and internationally. It operates self-operated and asset-light models. The company also provides individual services, such as catering, fitness, healthcare, training, and entertainment; general corporate services, such as corporate secretary, human resources, legal, finance, IT support, and tax services; incubation and corporate venturing services; design and build services; advertising and branding services; and related services. It serves individuals and enterprises. The company operates under the Ucommune brand. Ucommune International Ltd was founded in 2015 and is based in Beijing, the People's Republic of China.

About TechTarget

TechTarget, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides marketing and sales services that deliver business impact for business-to-business technology companies in North America and internationally. It also provides purchase-intent marketing and sales services for enterprise technology vendors; and customized marketing programs that integrate demand generation, brand advertising techniques, and content curation and creation. The company offers online services, including IT Deal Alert, including priority engine, qualified sales opportunities, deal data services; demand solutions, such as white papers, webcasts, podcasts, videocasts, virtual trade shows, and content sponsorships; brand solutions comprise on-network, off-network, and microsites and related formats branding; custom content creation services; and BrightTALK platform that allows customers to create, host and promote webinars, virtual events, and video content. It also operates an integrated content platform that consists of a network of approximately 150 websites, and 1,080 webinars and virtual event channels that focus on a specific IT sector, such as storage, security, or networking. In addition, the company enables registered members to conduct their pre-purchase research by accessing vendor supplied content through its virtual event and webinar channels, and website networks. TechTarget, Inc. was incorporated in 1999 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

