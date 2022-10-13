Analysts Set Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC) Target Price at $71.54

Ameresco, Inc. (NYSE:AMRC – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fifteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $71.54.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on AMRC. Craig Hallum dropped their price target on Ameresco from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Ameresco from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Guggenheim set a $58.00 price objective on Ameresco in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Ameresco in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Ameresco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, September 26th.

Shares of AMRC opened at $62.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a current ratio of 1.76. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.46. Ameresco has a 52-week low of $40.73 and a 52-week high of $101.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 34.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.12.

Ameresco ( NYSE:AMRC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.17. Ameresco had a return on equity of 13.93% and a net margin of 5.47%. The firm had revenue of $577.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $533.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.34 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Ameresco will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMRC. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.5% in the first quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 20,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 4.5% in the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 7,496 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. Clayton Partners LLC boosted its stake in Ameresco by 1.3% in the first quarter. Clayton Partners LLC now owns 27,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,196,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,612 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $446,000 after buying an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. boosted its stake in Ameresco by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 8,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 58.22% of the company’s stock.

Ameresco, Inc, a clean technology integrator, provides a portfolio of energy efficiency and renewable energy supply solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers energy efficiency, infrastructure upgrades, energy security and resilience, asset sustainability, and renewable energy solutions for businesses and organizations.

