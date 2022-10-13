Brokerages Set Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR) PT at $48.29

Shares of Smartsheet Inc (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $48.29.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SMAR. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Smartsheet in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Smartsheet from $60.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 2nd.

Get Smartsheet alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Pete Godbole sold 1,104 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.64, for a total transaction of $40,450.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,874 shares in the company, valued at $581,623.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Elena Gomez sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.47, for a total transaction of $190,437.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $182,911.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 23,854 shares of company stock worth $849,048. 4.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Smartsheet

Smartsheet Trading Up 0.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Smartsheet during the third quarter valued at approximately $375,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the third quarter valued at approximately $187,000. M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Smartsheet in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 202.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Smartsheet by 3.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 116,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,665,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Smartsheet stock opened at $32.97 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.96. Smartsheet has a 52 week low of $27.05 and a 52 week high of $80.89.

Smartsheet (NYSE:SMAR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $186.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.56 million. Smartsheet had a negative net margin of 33.88% and a negative return on equity of 42.47%. Smartsheet’s quarterly revenue was up 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.28) EPS. Research analysts expect that Smartsheet will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smartsheet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Smartsheet, Inc engages in managing and automating collaborative work. Its platform provides solutions that eliminate the obstacles to capturing information, including a familiar and intuitive spreadsheet interface as well as easily customizable forms. The company was founded by W. Eric Browne, Maria Colacurcio, John D.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Smartsheet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smartsheet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.