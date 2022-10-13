Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Receives $55.77 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deutsche Post AG (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the eleven ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $55.77.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €60.00 ($61.22) to €54.75 ($55.87) in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Deutsche Post from €71.00 ($72.45) to €60.00 ($61.22) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Deutsche Post from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Deutsche Post from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Deutsche Post from €40.00 ($40.82) to €43.00 ($43.88) in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:DPSGY opened at $31.35 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.84 billion, a PE ratio of 6.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of $28.66 and a twelve month high of $66.67.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.22. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.60 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts anticipate that Deutsche Post will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; eCommerce Solutions; and Post & Parcel Germany. The Express segment offers time-definite courier and express services to business and private customers.

