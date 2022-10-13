Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $114.46.
Several research firms have weighed in on GH. OTR Global downgraded shares of Guardant Health to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $99.00 price objective on the stock.
Guardant Health Stock Up 3.7 %
Shares of Guardant Health stock opened at $51.85 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company’s 50 day moving average is $53.29 and its 200 day moving average is $51.12. Guardant Health has a twelve month low of $27.65 and a twelve month high of $121.26. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 6.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56.
Insider Activity at Guardant Health
In related news, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Guardant Health news, insider Kumud Kalia sold 2,000 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.39, for a total value of $102,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $952,256.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Amelia Merrill sold 4,500 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.38, for a total transaction of $240,210.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,318,913.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Guardant Health
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 33.2% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health in the 2nd quarter worth about $48,000. HM Payson & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Guardant Health by 73.6% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Guardant Health
Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 LDT, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.
