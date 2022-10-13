Stifel Nicolaus Lowers Flowserve (NYSE:FLS) Price Target to $35.00

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target points to a potential upside of 42.57% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Flowserve from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup cut their price target on Flowserve from $35.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday. Bank of America upgraded Flowserve from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded Flowserve from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Flowserve has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.33.

NYSE FLS opened at $24.55 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.89. Flowserve has a 1 year low of $23.92 and a 1 year high of $38.39. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61.

Flowserve ( NYSE:FLS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $882.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $886.53 million. Flowserve had a return on equity of 8.12% and a net margin of 2.74%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Flowserve will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLS. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new position in Flowserve in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flowserve by 222.4% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,783 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Flowserve by 4,707.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,923 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Flowserve by 74.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,963 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. 99.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowserve Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and services industrial flow management equipment in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Flowserve Pump Division (FPD) and Flow Control Division (FCD). The FPD segment offers custom and pre-configured pumps and pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems, replacement parts, upgrades, and related aftermarket services, including installation and commissioning services, seal systems spare parts, repairs, advanced diagnostics, re-rate and upgrade solutions, retrofit programs, and machining and asset management solutions, as well as manufactures a gas-lubricated mechanical seal for use in high-speed compressors for gas pipelines.

