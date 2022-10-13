Stifel Nicolaus Lowers A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) Price Target to $56.00

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $63.00 to $56.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective points to a potential upside of 13.98% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup reduced their price target on A. O. Smith from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday. Northcoast Research began coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research upgraded A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

NYSE AOS opened at $49.13 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $55.84 and a 200-day moving average of $58.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.21. A. O. Smith has a 52 week low of $48.10 and a 52 week high of $86.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.76.

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The company had revenue of $965.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that A. O. Smith will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 10.0% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,579,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $469,122,000 after purchasing an additional 782,112 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,332,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $236,931,000 after purchasing an additional 136,285 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.3% in the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,426,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $187,342,000 after purchasing an additional 45,229 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 8.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,000,385 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $191,694,000 after purchasing an additional 227,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 29.5% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 2,585,199 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $141,356,000 after purchasing an additional 589,340 shares in the last quarter. 76.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

