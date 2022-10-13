Critical Contrast: Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY) and American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB)

American National Bankshares (NASDAQ:AMNB – Get Rating) and Community Capital Bancshares (OTCMKTS:ALBY – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for American National Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score American National Bankshares 0 0 1 0 3.00 Community Capital Bancshares 0 0 0 0 N/A

American National Bankshares currently has a consensus target price of $39.50, suggesting a potential upside of 19.70%. Given American National Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe American National Bankshares is more favorable than Community Capital Bancshares.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio American National Bankshares $116.83 million 3.01 $43.53 million $3.59 9.19 Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares American National Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

American National Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Community Capital Bancshares.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.4% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.0% of American National Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 42.4% of Community Capital Bancshares shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

American National Bankshares has a beta of 0.94, indicating that its stock price is 6% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Community Capital Bancshares has a beta of 0.44, indicating that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares American National Bankshares and Community Capital Bancshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets American National Bankshares 34.24% 11.29% 1.17% Community Capital Bancshares N/A N/A N/A

Summary

American National Bankshares beats Community Capital Bancshares on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About American National Bankshares

American National Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for American National Bank and Trust Company that provides financial products and services. The company operates in two segments, Community Banking and Wealth Management. It accepts deposit products, including checking, money market, savings, and consumer and commercial time deposits. The company's loan products comprise commercial and residential real estate loans, commercial loans to small and medium-sized businesses, construction and land development loans, home equity loans, mortgage loans, and consumer loans. It also offers wealth management services, including estate planning, trust account administration, and retail brokerage services; investment management services, such as purchasing equity, fixed income, and mutual fund investments for customer accounts; online and telephone banking services; and insurance services, as well as operates 37 automated teller machines. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 26 banking offices in south central Virginia and north central North Carolina; and one loan production office in Roanoke, Virginia. American National Bankshares Inc. was founded in 1909 and is based in Danville, Virginia.

About Community Capital Bancshares

Community Capital Bancshares, Inc. operates as the holding company for AB&T that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposits. Its loan products include commercial and residential real estate, commercial, financial, agricultural, consumer installment, overdrafts and other revolving credit, and educational loans. The company also offers money transfer, bill pay, remote deposit capture, ACH origination, and merchant services, as well as online, mobile, and text message banking services. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is based in Albany, Georgia.

