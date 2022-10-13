Head-To-Head Analysis: Baltic International USA (BISA) & Its Competitors

Baltic International USA (OTCMKTS:BISA – Get Rating) is one of 713 public companies in the “Holding & other investment offices” industry, but how does it compare to its rivals? We will compare Baltic International USA to related businesses based on the strength of its risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

58.3% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 29.4% of Baltic International USA shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of shares of all “Holding & other investment offices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Baltic International USA and its rivals, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Baltic International USA 0 0 0 0 N/A Baltic International USA Competitors 112 589 911 18 2.51

Volatility & Risk

As a group, “Holding & other investment offices” companies have a potential upside of 81.81%. Given Baltic International USA’s rivals higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Baltic International USA has less favorable growth aspects than its rivals.

Baltic International USA has a beta of 30.47, suggesting that its stock price is 2,947% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Baltic International USA’s rivals have a beta of 0.07, suggesting that their average stock price is 93% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Baltic International USA N/A -$30,000.00 -4.37 Baltic International USA Competitors $1.69 billion -$183.34 million 26.09

Baltic International USA’s rivals have higher revenue, but lower earnings than Baltic International USA. Baltic International USA is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Baltic International USA and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Baltic International USA N/A N/A -806.45% Baltic International USA Competitors 16.64% -68.55% 2.47%

Summary

Baltic International USA rivals beat Baltic International USA on 6 of the 10 factors compared.

About Baltic International USA

Baltic International USA, Inc. does not have significant operations. It intends to investigate and acquire a target company or business seeking to become a publicly held corporation. The company was incorporated in 1991 and is based in Houston, Texas.

