Analyzing Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX)

Vyant Bio (NASDAQ:VYNT – Get Rating) and Zicix (OTCMKTS:ZICX – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

5.5% of Vyant Bio shares are held by institutional investors. 9.8% of Vyant Bio shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility & Risk

Vyant Bio has a beta of 1.88, meaning that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zicix has a beta of 0.78, meaning that its share price is 22% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Vyant Bio N/A -50.63% -40.44% Zicix N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Vyant Bio and Zicix’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Vyant Bio and Zicix’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Vyant Bio $1.15 million 12.96 -$40.86 million N/A N/A Zicix N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Zicix has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Vyant Bio.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Vyant Bio and Zicix, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Vyant Bio 0 0 2 0 3.00 Zicix 0 0 0 0 N/A

Vyant Bio currently has a consensus target price of $3.00, indicating a potential upside of 490.55%. Given Vyant Bio’s higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Vyant Bio is more favorable than Zicix.

Summary

Vyant Bio beats Zicix on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Vyant Bio

Vyant Bio, Inc., a biotechnology company, discovers drugs for complex neurodevelopmental and neurodegenerative disorders. The company's central nervous system (CNS) drug discovery platform combines human-derived organoid models of brain disease, scaled biology, and machine learning. It focuses on identifying repurposed and novel small molecule clinical candidates for rare CNS genetic disorders including Rett Syndrome (Rett), CDKL5 deficiency disorders (CDD,) and familial Parkinson's disease (PD). Vyant Bio, Inc. has a collaboration agreement to discover drugs for the treatment of Parkinson's Disease. The company is based in Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

About Zicix

Zicix Corporation, through its subsidiary, Texas Mobile Health, Inc., provides diagnostic medical imaging services in Houston, Texas. It offers cardiac diagnostic services, including echocardiogram, stress testing, carotid ultrasound, and halter and event monitoring services; medical services, such as general medical care, medical care for home health patients, general and immigration physicals, weight reduction, cold laser pain relief treatment, physical therapy, and anti-aging treatment; and MRI, CT, and X-Ray services. The company was formerly known as Bederra Corporation and changed its name to Zicix Corporation on February 8, 2011. Zicix Corporation was founded in 1979 and is based in Houston, Texas.

