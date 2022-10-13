Analysts Set Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB) Target Price at $29.50

Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:YMAB – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $29.50.
YMAB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Y-mAbs Therapeutics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Y-mAbs Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1 %
NASDAQ:YMAB opened at $14.04 on Friday. Y-mAbs Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $6.50 and a twelve month high of $28.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $613.83 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.55 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.83 and its 200 day simple moving average is $14.06.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Y-mAbs Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $85,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 248.7% during the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 4,645 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Y-mAbs Therapeutics by 172.5% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 5,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Y-mAbs Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $160,000. Institutional investors own 56.70% of the company’s stock.
Y-mAbs Therapeutics Company Profile
Y-mAbs Therapeutics, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel antibody based therapeutic products for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It offers DANYELZA, a monoclonal antibody in combination with granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of pediatric patients with relapsed or refractory high-risk neuroblastoma.
