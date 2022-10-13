St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

St. James’s Place plc (OTCMKTS:STJPF – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $1,583.14.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on STJPF shares. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of St. James’s Place from GBX 1,650 ($19.94) to GBX 1,205 ($14.56) in a report on Friday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,370 ($16.55) to GBX 1,380 ($16.67) in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,750 ($21.15) to GBX 1,550 ($18.73) in a research note on Friday, June 17th.

Get St. James's Place alerts:

St. James’s Place Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:STJPF opened at $12.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.26 and its 200-day moving average is $14.59. St. James’s Place has a 52 week low of $9.60 and a 52 week high of $23.50.

About St. James’s Place

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.