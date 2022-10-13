ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.40.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ALXO. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st.

ALX Oncology Stock Up 3.9 %

ALXO stock opened at $10.85 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $12.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.37. The company has a market cap of $442.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.99 and a beta of 1.93. ALX Oncology has a twelve month low of $5.82 and a twelve month high of $62.38.

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

ALX Oncology ( NASDAQ:ALXO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.81) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.15). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ALX Oncology will post -2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 744.2% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 456,753 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 402,646 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in ALX Oncology by 40.6% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,534 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,515,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of ALX Oncology by 15.5% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 247,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,004,000 after buying an additional 33,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $308,000. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

